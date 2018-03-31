A VISIT TO WASHINGTON, DC RESULTS IN A BIG SURPRISE

Ten local Girl Scouts, seven adult chaperones, and one “Tag-A-Long” brother are visiting Washington, DC this week. So far they’ve toured Ford’s Theater, the Spy Museum, the U.S Capitol, National Mall, and the Smithsonian’s museums.

A surprise, though, occurred on the first day of the trip, one that would be hard to top for the rest of their stay. While visiting George Washington’s majestic home Mount Vernon, our local Girl Scouts came face-to-face with none other than Vice-President Mike Pence. Better yet, he spoke briefly to the girls and was delighted to have a photo taken with them. Pictured are (left to right) Hannah Stump, Kaydee Martin, V-P Mike Pence, Kendra Fox, Avianna Ringgold, with Dede and Jodee Frederick standing to the right. This was a by chance contact with the Vice-President of the United States, and one which these Girl Scouts will remember for the rest of their lives ... with a smile.

As a result, this whole group — V-P Mike Pence and the Gilmer County area’s Girl Scouts — richly merit this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honor for being alert to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and seizing upon it!

David H. Corcoran, Sr., Publisher-Editor