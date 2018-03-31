‘Passion Play’ enacted at Baptist Church

We editors welcome all of our Easter Weekend and Sunday visitors to Gilmer County and all those coming back home to West Virginia.

Don’t fear, as there will be plenty of things to do, with the Sunrise Services and regular church services, as well. Plus, some special religious events, like winding up revivals and an Easter Egg Hunt for the youngsters on Saturday noon at the Sand Fork community’s school.

In warming up for Holy Week, the Camden Flats Baptist Church on Kanawha Street even sponsored a “Passion Play” in their church. Pastor Dwight Goff, who has been the minister there for over a decade, puts much energy and thought in the congregation’s public programs, with the Passion Play being no exception. Backed up with the help of Lora Freeland, as coordinator, and many volunteer guides, the 10 scene event took the visitors on a life’s journey from the birth of Jesus to his crucifixion, death, and Resurrection.

See this weeks paper for the full story...