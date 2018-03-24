GILMER COUNTY’S FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA EXCEL

At last Thurs., Mar. 15th’s Gilmer County High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ham/Bacon/Egg fundraising auction, Vo-Ag teacher, Mr. Nick Cox (right, foreground) praised all of the participating students and Principal Nasia Butcher. The former group raised nine hogs for the products to be sold and the latter principal priased the students for doing a good job and relayed that future plans are to upgrade their facilities at the school. Mr. Cox returned the praise, stating, “Anything the FFA asks for, Mrs. Butcher makes sure we get it, and we would not be here today had it not been for her support.” A packed house in the high school’s Commons Area paid premium prices to secure these foods to help the chapter to attend the National Land Judging Contest this summer.

Owing to all of the effort put out to make this event a big success, Mrs. Butcher, Mr. Cox, and the FFA students are truly “Folks Who Shine.”

David H. Corcoran. Sr., Pub.-Ed