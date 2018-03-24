BROADBAND! Gilmer Commissioners & Region VII begin process to bring High Speed Internet to All of Gilmer County (and It’s Such A Good Deal That Braxton County Wants In As Well!)

The Fri., March 16, 2018 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting quickly got down to business.

The Commissioners were joined by Shane Whitehair and Cary Smith of Region VII and Jeff Campbell with Gilmer County Economic Development Association (GCEDA) to discuss the paperwork regarding the recent Broadband Grant. Mr. Whitehair spoke at length regarding the various forms and agreements and how Region VII will assist Gilmer County through the process. “This paperwork lays out ‘who is responsible for what’ during the project,” Whitehair explained. After President Chapman signed the impressive pile of paperwork, Whitehair also commented that Braxton County had heard of the project and asked to join in as well. The Commissioners agreed to this contingent on Braxton using their own funding for the study.

