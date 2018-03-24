BOE finalizes Updated School Calendar for Gilmer County; authorizes many Field Trips

With Board of Education President Bob Minigh unable to attend, Board Member Normal Hurley called the Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 meeting to order at 5 p.m.

Because of the recent ‘work stoppages’, the Board was called upon to review and finalize the Updated School Calendar Adjustments for the 2017-2018 School Year. The days and dates were read and approved as follows:

• March 26, 27, and 28: Full Instructional Day Students and Staff Report to School.

• March 29: Professional Learning Day ONLY staff reports... NO students.

• March 30: Spring Break - NO students or staff.

• April 2: Spring Break - NO students or staff.

