BOE finalizes Updated School Calendar for Gilmer County; authorizes many Field Trips

Published on Saturday, 24 March 2018 13:18 | Written by David H. Corcoran, Jr., General Manager

With Board of Education President Bob Minigh unable to attend, Board Member Normal Hurley called the Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 meeting to order at 5 p.m.

Because of the recent ‘work stoppages’, the Board was called upon to review and finalize the Updated School Calendar Adjustments for the 2017-2018 School Year. The days and dates were read and approved as follows:

March 26, 27, and 28: Full Instructional Day Students and Staff Report to School.

March 29: Professional Learning Day ONLY staff reports... NO students.

March 30: Spring Break - NO students or staff.

April 2: Spring Break - NO students or staff.

