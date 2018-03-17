HISTORY IS BEING MADE AT GSC WITH THE “CONCERT BAND ON THE ROAD” ... AGAIN

The Fine Arts Dept.’s Concert Band is making its first “Concert Tour” in about 25 years, Dept. Chair & Concert Band Director Dr. Lloyd Bone is pleased to announce. The Glenville State College musicians were scheduled to leave this Tuesday in order to give two performances in Chapmanville in the Southern West Virginia Coalfields. This should be uplifting entertainment in this recession plagued part of the state! Also, they’ll be attending a Band Camp to help out the local teachers and students.

Because they are breaking new ground for GSC’s Fine Arts Dept., Chairman Lloyd Bone and his Concert Band richly deserve this week’s “Folks Who Shine” accolades! DHC. Sr., Pub.-Ed (Photo courtesy of GSC)