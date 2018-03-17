Politics, Nepotism & Public School Education

Over the past several days, public school education has been front and center in West Virginia news. A teacher’s strike for better salaries and assurance of a reasonable health insurance program have been the major focus.

There are, however, many complex issues involved beyond salaries and insurance. A serious teacher shortage exists in West Virginia, particularly in math, science and special education. There are many classrooms with unqualified or marginally qualified teaching staff. The State Board of Education has sought to lower certification standards much to the chagrin of those who hold full certification. However, the biggest issue is the general lack of respect and support for the value of public school education.

