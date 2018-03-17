Gilmer County PSD hears of Coxs Mills Pumping Station visit; state of many projects

PSD Board President Sallie Mathess welcomed everyone to the Mon., March 12, 2018 meeting at 6 p.m. sharp, noted that all Board Members were present, and then dove right into the agenda.

After a reading and approval of the last meeting’s minutes, members of the public were recognized, and the meeting moved on into business as usual.

The Board heard a delegation of two representing Combined Insurance who gave a pitch for their company’s supplemental insurance. The pair compared their company to the current supplemental insurance used by the PSD Board (AFLAC) and explained the similarities and how Combined would do a better job for the money.

