“HAPPY HISTORY SOCIETY MEMBERS”

During these snowy and chilly days, the Gilmer County Historical Society still has its monthly meetings, but the attendance can be sparse. On last Thurs., Jan. 18, the Society met for its traditional covered dish dinner, program, and meeting. From left to right are Karen Pennebaker, Secretary; Anita Toth Simpson, Trustee; Jim Bailey, Featured Speaker; Mary Bland Strickland, Treasurer; and Steve Ostaff, President. For more information about memberships and programs, come by the Historic Holt House Museum’s Annex from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. on any Wednesday. On good days, several crafters will also be present, learning new crafts and perfecting old ones. Owing to their devotion to preserving Gilmer County history and our landmarks, we editors bestow our “Folks Who Shine” acclamation upon the Society’s steadfast members, here and afar, this week. That will warm their hearts on these cold days! DHC, Sr., Pub.-Ed.