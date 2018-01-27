Glenville State College - Apply

Welcome to Gilmer County — Area organizations greet you

Published on Saturday, 27 January 2018 14:25 | Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

Every year since 1995, your Glenville Newspapers have published an official greeting page, so that you can get to know us better in Gilmer County.

It generally happens between the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday and Black History Month (February), just to emphasize that our churches, businesses, Glenville State College, local civic organizations, and public officials send their warmist greetings to you and wish that your stay here will be happy and productive. Enjoy meeting our people, businesses and groups on Page 14!

David H. Corcoran, Sr., Publisher-Editor  

