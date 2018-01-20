A HAPPY GSC STUDENT

During these snowy days, especially when Glenville State College’s class are put on a delayed status, many of the local students go to their part-time jobs. That’s how they, in part, fund their college educations. Here, Cody Moore, a senior in Land Resource Management, is found in Rite Aid, always smiling at the customers and restocking the shelves on his off days from studying. “I’ll graduate in May,” he proudly affirms. We editors here at the Glenville Newspapers name Cody and the other hard working Glenville State College students as our “Folks Who Shine” this week. We might also add that the personable Cody takes “Community Service” seriously, helping out at all Lions Club events. Kudos to Cody Moore and the others! DHC, Sr., Pub.-Ed.