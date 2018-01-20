If there’s anything to be said about the Mon., Jan. 8 Glenville City Council meeting, it probably set a record for brevity.

Being just seven minutes late, you would have missed the entire meeting that started at its regular time of 7 p.m. It began promptly with Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick leading off with the usual “Pledge of Allegiance” and following with his conducting of the meeting. Furthermore and ironically, the entire business agenda had been ably considered when the Mayor asked for adjournment at 7:06 p.m.

First of all, the Financial Report proved to be good with no problems, as the Council approved it. With January 8 being 52 percent of the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year completed, the Revenues are at 62 percent collected, while the expenses are running at only 51 percent of the budget. “No problem; it’s all good,” the Mayor comments, with a smile for December were 78 that the Glenville PD handled.

