Gilmer’s PSD Board deals with routine matters; recent cold weather not an issue

PSD Board President Sallie Mathess welcomed everyone to the Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 meeting at 6 p.m. sharp, noted that all Board Members were present, and then dove right into the agenda.

After a reading and approval of the last meeting’s minutes, members of the public were recognized, and the meeting moved on into business as usual.

As the new year means election of Board officers, the subject was broached and, with little discussion, the Board members voted to leave all positions “as is”.

Regarding the updating of the signature cards at UNB, VP John Gumm had sent over several cards for the new folks to sign and the current board to re-sign. The signed cards could be returned to the bank at the signer’s earliest convenience.

