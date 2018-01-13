CAPACITY CROWD

On last Sat., Jan.6, in spite of the single digit temperatures, there was a great crowd at the Gilmer County Senior Center as the High School’s FFA Chapter hosted a BINGO fundraising event. Over 230 area citizens came out to support the students and have some fun on the cold day, and countless others volunteered their time and resources from behind the scenes. For being a community of caring individuals who believe in and support our local youth, we here at the Glenville Newspapers name our Gilmer County citizens as this week’s “Folks Who Shine.”