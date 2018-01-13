Glenville State College - Apply

County Commission hears from Emergency Management; needs to make decisions on further Courthouse Improvement Grant work...

Published on Saturday, 13 January 2018 15:28 | Written by David H. Corcoran, Jr., General Manager

EricSquires11118

The Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order promptly at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting quickly got down to business.

Eric Squires came before the Commissioners representing the Gilmer County Bureau of Emergency Management. He brought news that a local radio station (107.7) had made a request to be added to the Gilmer County tower. By doing so, the county could count on a little bit more income from the equipment fees. However, Squires commented that he has been asked by the state that this rental fee that the county collects could be more ‘evenly split’ between the county and the state.

See this weeks paper for the full story...

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 11 guests and one member online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.