County Commission hears from Emergency Management; needs to make decisions on further Courthouse Improvement Grant work...

The Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order promptly at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting quickly got down to business.

Eric Squires came before the Commissioners representing the Gilmer County Bureau of Emergency Management. He brought news that a local radio station (107.7) had made a request to be added to the Gilmer County tower. By doing so, the county could count on a little bit more income from the equipment fees. However, Squires commented that he has been asked by the state that this rental fee that the county collects could be more ‘evenly split’ between the county and the state.

