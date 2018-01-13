Area Entrepreneur, Bryan Groves, Pursues New Business Opportunity

Gilmer Couny has a new business to brag about. Bryan Groves, well-known pastor of Sand Fork Church of God and Prophecy and an experienced local real estate agent, has purchased the United Country franchise he's been associated with for many years. His new venture establishes Groves as the owner of Central WV Real Estate, LLC.

"We're no longer a United Country franchise, but we're offering the same reputable service, everything is the same except the name," Bryan Groves states over a cup of coffee at the Cornerstone Cafe in downtown Glenville. "My approach to this new business stems back to an old saying I've always liked — and it's what I want Central West Virginia Real Estate to operate by: ‘With integrity, nothing else matters; without integrity, nothing else matters.’"By Jeanie Swanson,

