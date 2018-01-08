Christian School Fundraiser to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

Normantown Christian students present their $1,100.00 donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia.

On Friday, December 15, the students of Normantown Christian School presented a $1,100 donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston, WV. They raised the money by selling their school artwork in the local community.

After the presentation, they were given a guided tour of the Ronald McDonald House facility by Evan Osborn, the Development Director at RMHC of Southern West Virginia. The visit allowed the local students to see and hear, more vividly, how the Ronald McDonald House assists families who have children in the hospital.

See this weeks paper for the full story...