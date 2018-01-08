Presenting a Whirlwind Tour of Gilmer County’s 2017: Are you ready for the Year in Review?

Jan. 12

Dr. Bill Simmons looks to new education challenges

A lifelong Gilmer County educator, Dr. William K Simmons, resigned from the local Board of Education as of January 1, 2017.

A Board member starting in 2006—and president for most of those years—he oversaw the planning, construction and grand openings of two new elementary schools, Gilmer in Glenville and Leading Creek at Linn, as well as other educational and physical plant improvements.

Feb. 23

‘Overcrowding’ at GES upsets BOE / other; Devono may be out

The Gilmer County Board of Education seems quite displeased with just learning that the newest school, Gilmer County Elementary, has an overcrowding problem.

