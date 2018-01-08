Glenville State College - Apply

WV Folklife Announces 2017-2018 Master Artists & Apprentices

Published on Monday, 08 January 2018 13:09 | Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

With the New Year of 2018 ringing in, the time is right for improving our annual community events in Glenville and throughout Gilmer County.

We editors have noticed a renewed interest in folklore which is a part of Gilmer County's heritage, so the below news item may be of interest to some West Virginia State Folk Festival participants or others in our area with a bent toward some form of folklore.

The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, announces the first class of master artist and apprentice pairs in the West Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program. The Apprenticeship Program offers up to a $3,000 stipend to West Virginia master traditional artists or tradition bearers working with qualified apprentices on a year-long in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or traditional art form.

See this weeks paper for the full story...

