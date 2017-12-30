CEOS CAME TO TOWN FOR CHRISTMAS PARTY

The steadfast Lockney and Normantown CEOS members came into Glenville earlier in December to have their Christmas Party together. CEOS is very active in our Central West Virginia counties, including Gilmer. It stands for Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) of the WVU-Gilmer Extension Office. These folks gather on a regular basis to learn new skills, to raise money for good causes, to sponsor community activities for youths, women and seniors, etc. These are cheerful meetings, so do you readers see any future Gilmer County Folk Festival Belle in this group?

Here, however, they are being distracted from their partying by Glenville newspaper’s Senior Editor (left, front, standing, with ball cap) who is trying to make a joke, with Don Bailey (left, seated) trying to get the party going. Mr. Bailey is a master volunteer for many community groups which need a good Bingo caller. The party was at the Cornerstone Cafe. And since they were so happy, they are definitely “Folks Who Shine.” DHC.Sr. (Staff photo by Dave Corcoran, Jr., Gen. Manager)