H&R Block settles into its new Glenville location on W. Main

Some days you walk through a door and you’re greeted with a smile that carries you through the day. Such was the case last week as this reporter ventured into the lobby of the new H & R Block office at 226 W. Main. After recently moving to the building where Smith Land Surveying used to keep their offices, H & R Block has taken over the freshly-remodeled ground floor.

“Our new office has plenty of parking, and no steps to climb,” Amy Allen points out as we walk through their new space, “this will really help out our customers.” The office area is spacious and modern and is clearly set up to accommodate the busy workload during tax season. “There are about 70 H & R Block locations in West Virginia. We’re a full time office here in Glenville, and we love this new space,” Ms. Allen continues.

