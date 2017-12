Here he is!

He's seen all over town.

He wears a bright red suit,

not one of black or brown.

He greets the little children--

and all the passersby,

And smiles a great big grin to

Those who don't curse or lie.

It's rumored Santa spends his days

At the Glenville Firehouse

Keeping track of all the lists,

Be it from child, adult, or mouse.

We thank you, dear Santa

We will not whine.

We honor you, dear Santa

As this week's Folks Who Shine!