Holiday spirit pervades City Council’s Dec. mtg.

This month’s Glenville City Council meeting on Mon., Dec. 4 was marked by much holiday joy, including expressions of pride, warm feelings and laughter.

After the introductory duties, Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick pointed with great pride to the four wall plaques hanging behind his mayoral chair. In explaining, he said, “We’ve won these four awards over the years from the West Virginia Dept. of Highways for our street and highway safety record in Glenville. I don’t know how they determine this, but we’re pleased to be recognized statewide because only a few cities merit them.”

See this weeks paper for the full story...