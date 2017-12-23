Glenville State College - Apply

It’s adventure to drive around the county: Rosedale Senior Center serves its community

Published on Saturday, 23 December 2017 10:20 | Written by Jeanie Swanson, Newspaper Staff

RosedaleCenter122217

The Heart of the rosedale community

Rosedale, WV rests in the southern tip of Gilmer County along Right Fork Steer Creek.

The Gilmer/Braxton County line weaves through the heart of the unincorporated community, and as you continue south on Rosedale Road through town, the Rosedale Senior Center will be on the right.

A few years back, local citizens bought their building and have since transformed it into a modern Senior Center/Community Center. “We’re a satellite of the Gilmer County Senior Center, and we serve our community as a whole,” Wanda Cottrill comments. “We hold dinners, and play BINGO twice a month for jackpots.

See this weeks paper for the full story...

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 13 guests and no members online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.