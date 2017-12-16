A RENAISSANCE LADY MAKES A DIFFERENCE

Gilmer County High School English teacher Grace Wine (center) poses with Seniors Sammie Lamb (l) and Evan Jedamski (r) during the 2017 GCHS Renaissance Fair. By re-creating the period of history known for the plays of Shakespeare and paintings of Da Vinci, Mrs. Wine gave her students the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of the Renaissance.

For teaching, inspiring, and mentoring Gilmer County High School students, and for giving them opportunities to learn away from the books and computers, we feel Mrs. Grace Wine deserves the honor of being named this week’s “Folks Who Shine.” For the full story and photos see page 16. JS, Staff Reporter/Photographer (Photo by Jeanie Swanson)