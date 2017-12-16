Glenville State College - Apply

Samantha Holvey becomes the latest of President’s accusers

Published on Saturday, 16 December 2017 14:01 | Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

SamanthaHolvey121517

SAMANTHA HOLVEY

Not often does a Gilmer Countian get featured on the CBS-TV’s Nightly News, CNN, among other channels, but a lady with deep roots here did so on this Mon., Dec. 11, 2017.

Samantha Holvey, the granddaughter of Marge Burke and her late husband, Billy, grew up, in part, in Gilmer County and has maintained close ties with her grandparents and sister, Mrs. Burke Holvey Friend, over the years.

Mrs. Friend is the President of the Gilmer County Democratic Woman’s Club and a Sand Fork farmer. She also helps out her grandparents at their Titan Farms.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 14 guests and no members online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.