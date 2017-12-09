THE MUSIC MAN RINGS IN THE HOLIDAYS

Assistant Professor of Music Jason Barr fronts the Glenville State College Jazz Ensemble Friday night, Dec. 1. The annual Holiday Concert is a hit with local families and features well-known jazz, swing and rock music from many eras. The program even warranted a quick visit from Old Saint Nick!

In addition to being the director of the jazz program, and teaching several college music courses, Barr is truly a man about town playing saxophone at various city events, including the annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

For his role as musician, mentor, band leader and festive-guy-who-looks-great-in-a-bright-red-jacket, we feel Jason Barr deserves the honor of being named this week’s “Folks Who Shine!” JS, Reporter (Photo by Jeanie Swanson)