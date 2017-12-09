More tuition decreases coming at Glenville State College

Pres. Pellett (l-r) makes announcement with Hepc chair paul hill.

Glenville State College on Tues., Dec. 5 boldly announced its pledge to again cut tuition for the 2018-19 academic year by at least 2% with the condition that GSC’s state appropriation does not decrease. Glenville State College President Dr. Tracy Pellett was joined at the state capitol by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to make the announcement.

President Pellett also stated that Glenville State would be dropping its summer 2018 tuition rate by an unprecedented 25%, regardless of any ongoing budgetary discussions. The move is part of an overall effort at GSC to support families financially, focus on student degree completion, and be mindful stewards of taxpayer dollars.

