At the Gilmer County Commission— Commissioners hear request to go after county tax evaders

The Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order promptly at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting quickly got down to business.

It was noted that Jean Butcher was unavailable for the meeting due to a death in the family, so Ms. Angel Ball graciously filled in.

Sheriff Larry Gerwig requested some time to speak with the Commissioners regarding some unpaid taxes in the county. According to Gerwig, there is one gas company operating in Gilmer County that has apparently never paid taxes and has racked up over $168,000 in back taxes going back to before he was Sheriff. Not only that, but the other companies in arrears ad another $140,000 owed to the county.

