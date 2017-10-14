TITAN ROYALTY SHOWED MUCH SPIRIT AT THE HOMECOMING

The 2017 Gilmer County Homecoming Court was announced at halftime on last Fri. evening, Oct 6 at the Ike and Sue Morris Stadium.. GCHS King and Queen, Logan Pritt and Allie Garrett (center), back, led the cheers for their Titan team and showed their “school spirit” with the rest of the talented and enthusiastic court members, representing the best of every grade level at the Middle and High School.

Sadly, though, the final score against Doddridge County’s Bulldogs, was Doddridge 38, Titans 6. GCHS’s football program is in a rebuilding year. Nevertheless, they try their best, so should be commended for it.

Support the Titans! They play again against the Calhoun County Red Devils at 7 :30 p.m. on this Fri., Oct. 13 at Calhoun (Mt. Zion).

The Parade took place on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in downtown Glenville and was a success. The Parade Marshal was Kim Frymier, a dedicated front office greeter and go-to person. Congrats, Kim!

Because the students, teachers, staff and parents put in so much effort to make this a great activity for the student body and general public, the Royal Court and other school organizers and participants richly deserve this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honors. Go Titans! DHC, Sr., Pub.-Editor

(Photo by Jamie Mullins)