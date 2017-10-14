Gilmer County Commission— Getting the word out: Breast Cancer Awareness & Broadband Internet

The Fri., Oct. 6, 2017 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order promptly at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting quickly got down to business.

Two members of the Gilmer community were present to discuss vital services affecting the people of the county: Carol Beam, for Breast Cancer Awareness, and Jeff Campbell, for the upcoming Broadband project in the county.

Ms. Beam, of the Health Dept. staff, presented an eloquent discussion on the dangers of breast cancer and the vital importance of early detection. She read the beginning of the suggested proclamation and then Commission member John Bennett finished it (the complete text is appended after this story). The Commissioners were more than happy to proclaim Oct. 6, 2017 as West Virginia Breast Cancer Awareness Day and October 2017 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

