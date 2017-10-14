Gilmer County Sheriff’s Dept. captures local FCI escapee

Chief Deputy John Moss Apprehended Joseph Carter

On Tues., Oct. 3, Joseph Thomas Carter, Jr., 60, from Silver Springs, MD, walked away from the Gilmer County Federal Correctional Institution work camp at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The work camp utilizes prisoners who have automotive, mechanical or other specific skills and operates as a minimum security facility. According to the Police report, Carter was about to be reprimanded by the facility for an inmate violation when he fled the Federal property.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Police Department, WV State Police and Federal Officers searched the surrounding area for the inmate. A road block was put in place and local citizens were advised to take precautions. Two local schools were put on lock down during the search.

