THE MIRACLE WORKER”: A SUCCESSFUL PLAY

“Last week and weekend, the Glenville State College Theatre Dept. sponsored its first dramatic play of the year, “The Miracle Worker.” It’s no ordinary play, in that it was about late 19th century teacher Annie Sullivan winning over deaf and blind Helen Keller, controlling her temper, teaching her words and enabling her to go to college. Ms. Keller was later a popular public speaker and author of her own autobiography, of which this play is based. Since October is the month of student and community activities, with the Homecomings impending, these campus-community players deserve to be this week’s “Folks Who Shine“ not only because they performed admirably, but also because this show was over one year in the making. As GSC Director-Professor Dennis Wemm revealed beforehand, it was scheduled for last year, but he broke his leg and had to cancel it. Nevertheless, almost all of the players stayed available to perform it this year. So, their show of determination and love for their theatrical hard work, memorization and unity makes their achievement extraordinary and “shining brightly.” DHC, Sr., Publisher-Editor(Staff photo by Dave Corcoran, Sr.)