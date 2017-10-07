This year and as in years past, the whole school at Gilmer County High School has become involved with making the annual Homecoming a very memorable event, particularly for the returning alumni and the student body — the current 2017 version being better than ever.

Off on the right foot, the GCHS Homecoming Committee started early by inviting community organizations and businesses to participate in the colorful annual parade. We editors hope that many of our local organizations and business establishments took them up on their kind invitation.

The 2017 GCHS Homecoming Parade starts at 5 p.m. on this Fri., Oct. 6.

Kim Frymier, the school’s longtime and popular receptionist, is the Parade Marshall this year.

