Plenty to do at upcoming GSC Homecoming!

The Glenville State College Homecoming Committee has planned a number of activities for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends during the week of Oct. 16 for GSC’s 2017 Homecoming celebration.

The theme for this year’s Homecoming is “America: Hail to the Red, White, and Blue.”

Mon., Oct. 16 will feature the Homecoming Coronation from 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Amphitheater.

On Tues., Oct. 17, there will be an opening reception for the Art Show, Selections from the GSC Archives — Early Appalachian Photography — from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Bldg.’s Studio. In correlation with the art show, there will also be a book signing for GSC’s recent history book, Preserving and Responding, at the same time.

