The Area Brief in this weeks issue was incorrect, and we apologize for any problems caused. The Longaberger Basket is on Friday Spetember 29, 2017 and not on the 30th.

Longaberger Basket & Authentic Coach Purse

September 29, 2017

Doors open at 5pm

Early Bird at 5:30pm

Bingo starts at 6pm

$20 Donation for 20 Games.

All Proceeds go to Gilmer County Senior Center Nutrition Program