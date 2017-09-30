ROBERTS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNEY: A SUCCESS

The family of the late John Paul Roberts honors his memory by organizing a golf tournament that raises money for a scholarship fund. The large family’s new patriarchs are Buzz Roberts (far right, front row) and Pat Roberts (far right, back row) and the rest of their family who fanned out rapidly after this picture was taken on this past Sat., Sept. 23. At that time, 37 golfers met at the Glenville Golf Club for a day of fun, competition and a good cause. The winning foursome came away with a $500 prize, but a deserving Gilmer County High School student will be the real winner when his or her name is announced. Sponsored by the golfers, local businesses, friends and family of the popular and late general contractor, this scholarship will go to a college bound student who is active in FFA and athletics, as farming and Gilmer County sports were two things John Paul Roberts greatly enjoyed. For organizing this event and assisting our county’s youth go to college, we feel the Roberts family deserves to be this week’s “Folks Who Shine! “ (Photo and story by Jeanie Swanson)