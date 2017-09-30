At the recent Gilmer County Economic Development Association (GCEDA) Board of Director’s Meeting, President Jeff Campbell didn’t mince words. “The biggest thing we can do for Gilmer County is to push forward on the internet broadband expansion to reach everyone in the county.” Citing everything from an irresistible perk for businesses and those moving into the county, to expanding educational opportunities, Campbell listed this as the most important part of the GCEDA’s Annual Action Plan (the current, complete plan is listed in the box after this story).

Mr. Campbell also spoke on several other components of the Action Plan including his discussions with local businesses and business owners regarding donation and / or in-kind pledges towards any part of the plan. For example, Campbell revealed that Mr. Ike Morris has kindly offered an in-kind pledge of $5,000 towards removing dilapidated housing. Mr. Campbell hopes that others in the community who read the action plan and can advise or assist in some way would contact the GCEDA.

