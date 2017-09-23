Fri., Nov. 10 set for Dr. Tracy Pellett’s Inauguration at GSC

The inauguration date for Glenville State College’s twenty-fourth president, Dr. Tracy L. Pellett, has been set. Pellett will be officially installed as GSC’s newest leader at the ceremony which will take place on Fri., Nov. 10 at 4:00 p.m. in the College’s Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

The public is invited.

Dr. Pellett (name pronounced pah-LAY) began serving as Glenville State College’s President on July 1, 2017 and came to GSC from the College of Coastal Georgia where he was serving as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

From the outset of his administration here, he has proven himself a strong advocate for student access to higher education, announcing that GSC tuition would not be increased and certain student fees would be decreased. In past top administrative positions elsewhere, he has also supported infrastructure and faculty development to enhance online offerings, dual enrollment, and competency based instruction. Through a variety of creative partnerships and recruitment initiatives, GSC’s new president has been instrumental in encouraging enrollment growth and fundraising.

