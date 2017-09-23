Repairs to the Courthouse dominate discussion at Sept. 15 County Commission meeting

The Fri., Sept. 15, 2017 meeting of the Gilmer County Commission was called to order promptly at 9:00 a.m. by President Larry Chapman, and, after the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting quickly got down to business.

One bit of bad news was revealed by Mr. Chapman in that the response from the USDA grant funding regarding last month’s Courthouse Elevator project was a “No.” Apparently, the USDA source does not hand out monies for ‘Capital Improvement Projects’ and that is what the elevator project and the Annex projects would fall under. “We just don’t have the matching funds” lamented Chapman as he explained the situation. This unwelcome information will stop both projects for the time being.

