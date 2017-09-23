Dr. Simmons urges, ‘Don’t Be Left Behind!’... Part 2

(Note: Continued from last week.)

I put together a proposal to drill a gas well and submitted it to the State Board of Regents for approval. On a Sunday afternoon at a Regent’s meeting in Charleston, the proposal came up for discussion. Some members of the Board laughed and said the idea was crazy. What if we drilled a well and got a dry hole? Mr. Russell Isaacs was chairing the meeting, and when things settled down, he asked me to explain what we wanted to do. I did explain, and at the conclusion of the meeting, we had permission to drill gas well number one. In accordance with established procedures, the project was put out to bid with the low bid to be selected. I.L. Morris had the winning bid; was selected, drilled the well and was paid $200,669.00 for the construction project. Gas wells number two and three were also bid, constructed and paid for by the same process. Gas well number two cost $185,400.00 and gas well number three on the main campus cost $234,440.00. Payment was made from the State of West Virginia Board of Regents’ account. While the college was happy that a local contractor got the contracts, there was no donation, as documentation will show.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...