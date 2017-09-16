DONATION FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Here, members of the Gilmer County Cancer Unit contribute $7,500 from various yearly fundraisers to the First Baptist Church of Glenville’s Cancer Fund. These monies help those needy, in-county families — regardless of religious affiliation who are financially harmed by the dreaded disease. The local Gilmer County Cancer Unit has been led by Rosa Belle Cunningham (second from right) for many years, along with many volunteers. Pictured are (left to right) are: Linda Bailey, Susie Sheets, Beverly Montgomery, Debbie Stalnaker, (Cunningham), and Teresa Lydick. Ms. Stalnaker is accepting the check on behalf of the FBC Cancer Fund. The Gilmer Unite sponsors annual Salad Luncheon fund-raisers in the Trinity United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall (the next will be on Oct. 18), as well as a chocolate Easter Egg fundraiser in the spring hosted at the Lions Club building at the Gilmer County Rec Center. Many local businesses also donate to the fund. Separate funds are designated for the American Cancer Society’s national research projects. Finally, the FBC Cancer Fund recently received another donation from proceeds from the Kenny Greenlief Golf Tourney. All involved deserve to be “Folks Who Shine.” (Staff photo by Dave Corcoran, Jr.)