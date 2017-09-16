West Virginia’s Special Election on floating Road Bonds to repair and improve roads and bridges in the state will be coming up on Sat., Oct. 7, 2017?

New Governor Jim Justice has called for a Special Election to pass a $1.6 billion Road Bond Amendment. This measure is necessary because the State’s Constitution doesn’t permit going into debt. If passed, the $1.6 billion will be borrowed and allocated to the State’s Division of Highways (DOH) over a three year period. In that way, the DOH will be able to schedule the needed highway, road and bridge repairs and upgrades on a systematic basis.

The deadline for registering to vote in this Special Road Bond Election is Mon., Sept. 18, which is only four days from now. Consequently, time is running out, if you are not registered in Gilmer County and elsewhere in the state.

When you register, please bring to the County Clerk's Office at the Courthouse several forms of identification, including a photo I.D. and utility bill with your current address.

After registering, you will be able to vote.

If you have any questions about where you should vote, please contact County Clerk Jean Butcher or her able staff, who will be most helpful to you. The Gilmer County Clerk's Office can be contacted at 304-462-7641.