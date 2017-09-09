GIRL SCOUTS HONORED AT CITY COUNCIL

On behalf of the City Council and the area’s merchants, Glenville Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick presented two area young ladies, Kaydee, 9, and her sister, Lacie, 7 — both members of Girl Scout Troop, Black Diamond #32394 — with the city’s official “Certificates of Appreciation.” In toto, these scouts performed 70 hours of community service by watering the flowers in the downtown flower boxes. This beautification initiative of theirs also earned them Community Service Patches for their uniforms, the Mayor states. They appeared at the Mon. evening, Sept. 4 City Council meeting with their proud parents and little brother. Because of this often hot and difficult job for the betterment of our downtown’s commercial area, they certain deserve this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honor, as well. DHC, Sr., Pub.