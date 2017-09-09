This year’s Gilmer County Farm Show got off to a good start on Tuesday with opening festivities. It will run through the traditional noon covered dish luncheon on this Sat., Sept. 9, so there’s plenty of time in-between for the area’s farm folks, other families and the general public to pick a day, event or activity to see and to enjoy — it’s great rural entertainment.

The Farm Show is an ideal time to point out to youngsters the many different types of farm animals, to eat a good family dinner together in the evening, and to watch the exciting bidding on the prize winning livestock.

GSC’s faculty and students are also welcome at this week’s Farm Show.

Moreover, it’s a useful and informal venue for meeting Gilmer County and other area people in attendance, or for becoming a Farm Bureau member or volunteer. The local Farm Bureau and Recreation Center’s dining Hall/Exhibit Area can always use some extra help in setting up, running or breaking down the various displays at the events, as one is scheduled to follow right after the one before.

