Hurricane Harvey reaches out long to get to Gilmer County

Polyethylene Resin.

Not something folks think much about, even thought it makes out lives much, much easier, safer, and sanitary. You see, polyethylene resin (refined down by folks like our local “Flying W”) is the main component of potable water-quality pipes which bring clean water into your homes every day.

And guess where the only facility qualified to refine this resin resides?

You guessed it: the Texas Gulf Coast near Houston... and the facility was hit hard by Harvey.

According to Flying W’s very own Rick Nolan, Sales Manager, the supply line for the resin has been disrupted. “The material is made in Texas and carried by rail up to Columbus, Ohio” he explained “where it is then stored and transferred by truck down here to Gilmer County to be turned into pipes.”

