Glenville State College - Apply

Hurricane Harvey reaches out long to get to Gilmer County

Published on Saturday, 09 September 2017 11:46 | Written by David H. Corcoran, Jr., General Manager

Polyethylene Resin.

Not something folks think much about, even thought it makes out lives much, much easier, safer, and sanitary. You see, polyethylene resin (refined down by folks like our local “Flying W”) is the main component of potable water-quality pipes which bring clean water into your homes every day.

And guess where the only facility qualified to refine this resin resides?

You guessed it: the Texas Gulf Coast near Houston... and the facility was hit hard by Harvey.

According to Flying W’s very own Rick Nolan, Sales Manager, the supply line for the resin has been disrupted. “The material is made in Texas and carried by rail up to Columbus, Ohio” he explained “where it is then stored and transferred by truck down here to Gilmer County to be turned into pipes.”

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 9 guests and no members online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.