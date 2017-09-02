A HISTORIC FIRST FOR ASSOCIATE DEGREE STUDENTS

In the past, the Glenville State College Associate Degree graduates didn’t have a graduation assembly, unless they attended the regular May Commencement Ceremony. This year, Dr. Tracy Pellett (far left), the college’s new President, decided to recognize them for their academic achievements by holding a special and informal commencement to give them their diplomas at the Mollohan Center this August. Having their 2-year diplomas in hand also encourages them to continue their educations and to take the next step — the 4-year bachelor’s degree. These students, many of whom have additional family and/or work responsibilities, had to work and study hard to earn their 2-year degrees, so they truly deserved the special graduation ceremony so that they could celebrate with their families and friends. Because of this GSC innovation, President Pellett, Academic V-P Gary Morris and these students and their supportive families are certainly this week’s “Folks Who Shine.” DHC, Sr., Publisher