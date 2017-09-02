Mark your calendars for the upcoming Gilmer County Farm Show! Don’t miss the varied activities and fun!

Have you participated in the Gilmer County Farm Show or would like to participate? The County’s 2017 Farm Show will take place next Tues.-Sat., Sept. 5-9.

The Rules and Entry Books and entry tags are now available to pick up at the WVU Gilmer County Extension Office, located at the Gilmer County Recreation Center’s white siding house.

Pick your favorite skill!

You may be wondering how you can participate? The Farm Show has a variety of classes for you to enter livestock, agricultural produce, hay, antiques, crafts, quilts, baked goods, pictures and so much more. The Farm Show has special categories for youth as well, that include categories in legos, painting, coloring pages, sewing and many more. If your child participated in a camp or Vacation Bible School this summer, they most likely have something they can enter to be judged. Open Exhibit Classes receive ribbons and premiums for places first through third. Entries will be taken in on Wed., Sept. 6 from 5:00 p.m.-to-7:00 p.m. and Thurs., Sept. 7 from 8:00 a.m.-to-12:00 p.m.

