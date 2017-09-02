Local volunteers make ‘A Difference’

CRI volunteer Kenny Greenlief whistles a tune as he stacks cans of corn, green beans and peaches into a cardboard box. He then waits a half minute while his wife, Charlotte, adds dried beans, packaged milk and cheese, and, then, he carries the box outside to a waiting car. He’s still whistling. “I just like helping people,” Greenlief says with a smile. He’s a man of few words, but remarkable action.

Charlotte Greenlief continues amongst the bustle, quickly filling boxes, each one the same, and handing them off. Carol Bollinger is busy at the window; she checks off folks’ names as they step inside and greets everyone personally.

