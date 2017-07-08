PATTY COOPER PASSIONATELY TELLS THE STORY OF ANNE NEWPORT ROYALL AT THE W.V. STATE FOLK FESTIVAL.

“Who was the first American woman newspaper editor?”, Historical Society President Dot Frey asked me the evening before Patty Cooper — a master at re-enacting — was scheduled to perform the History Alive program on the same subject.

Replying, I responded, “I don’t know!”

Dot: “Well, you had better find out because Patty Cooper is too sick to make the presentation tomorrow at the Folk Festival and you’ll have to do it!”

As the Society’s Vice-President, I usually schedule the programs, but my broad history degrees never did get too detailed on Women’s History at the time I went to college.

That night didn’t bring an easy night’s sleep for me, as I planned to speak, instead, on the “History of Gilmer County.” Fortunately, when going to the first Folk Festival program on that Saturday, I breathed a sigh of relief when the ladies told me Patty had recovered, was there and would tell the story of Anne Newport Royall, America’s first female newspaper editor/publisher.

See this weeks paper for more on the story...